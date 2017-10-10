Cayman Islands police make 34 arrests over busy weekend, 6-8 October

From RCIPS

The past weekend, 6-8 October, police made thirty-four arrests, which included nineteen arrests for outstanding warrants, five arrests for DUIs and traffic offences, seven arrests for assaults and threatening offences, two arrests for drug-related offences, and one arrest for theft.

The most serious arrests included an arrest for assault causing grievous bodily harm on Friday evening, 6 October, and another arrest on Saturday evening, 7 October, for dangerous driving, assaulting police, and resisting arrest.

On Friday, 6 October, police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to a lot outside a shop on Boatswain Bay Road, just before 10:30PM, where a serious assault was reported to have taken place. An altercation between two women led to one of the women receiving a serious injury to her left eye. The victim was taken the Cayman Islands Hospital where her injuries were treated and she was later released.

Just after 7pm on Saturday 7 October, the other party involved in the altercation, an 18-year-old woman from West Bay, turned herself in to the police at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where she was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and is currently in police custody. This matter is under police investigation.

On Saturday, 7 October, just before 10PM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a report of an assault at a bar on Birch Tree Hill Road. A man had reportedly assaulted a security guard at the premises with a bottle. When police arrived, the suspect ran to his vehicle and departed; police followed the vehicle and activated the emergency lights and siren. The driver was intercepted by a second police unit on Rev. Blackman Road, where he reversed his car into the police vehicle, collided with a CUC pole, and punched an officer before he was subdued. The man, age 49 of George Town, was then arrested for resisting and assaulting police, and on suspicion of threatening offences, dangerous driving, assault, DUI and failing to provide a specimen. He is currently in Police custody.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via ourConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.