Cayman Islands police informs of Firearms Licensing Procedures for Registered Cullers in the DOE Green Iguana Cull

From RCIPS

The RCIPS would like to inform cullers registered with the DOE 2018-2019 Green Iguana Cull Project of the requirements and procedures for firearms licensing within that project. A full description of the Project itself can be found on the DoE website. The project is set to begin on Monday, 29 October.

The RCIPS will be granting special licenses to cullers registered with the project seeking to use an air rifle. These special licenses will provide an exemption from Section 18 of the Firearms Law (2008 Revision), allowing registered cullers to use an air rifle to cull iguana within 40 yards of a public road.

Registered cullers seeking a special license should be aware of the following:

– Only air rifles are allowed to be used, of .22 or .25 calibre;

– Registered cullers planning to use an air rifle to cull iguana must apply for a special license to do so, whether or not they already possess a firearms license; (except for landowners who already have firearms licenses and will be culling iguana on their own property in line with the conditions of their license);

– Firearms license applications should be dropped off in-person to the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit and will take about two weeks to process.

Those seeking a special license should download an application (Form C) and submit the completed form in-person to the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit office at Windjammer Plaza on Walkers Road. Those who have never had a firearms license in the Cayman Islands will need to complete a firearms license application (Form A) as well.

“We support the DOE’s mission to manage the population of invasive species on island, and appreciate that air rifles can be the most efficient way to do that,” said Superintendent Adrian Seales, who oversees the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit, “however, there are strict requirements for holding a firearms license which must be complied with. We will do our best to expedite the process wherever possible, but there will be no relaxing of the requirements.”

Further information about special firearms licenses for cullers participating in the Green Iguana Cull Project can be found at this link.

IMAGE: (supplied) Between 1.1 and 1.6 million Green Iguana are believed to be on Grand Cayman.