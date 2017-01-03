Cayman Islands: PFL/GPFL Playoffs: Third Round Preview

CUC Primary League Football playoffs resume this Saturday After a few weeks of deserved rest for players and coaches, the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (PFL) playoffs resume this Saturday, January 7 with the third round of games at the Annex Field beginning at 9:00 a.m.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup:

Prospect Primary and George Town Primary face off in a ‘top of the table’ clash (9:00 a.m.) with Savannah Primary and NorthEast Schools battling it out in the second game (11:10 a.m.).

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup:

In an intriguing matchup, defending Under 9 Champions Cup champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ face their younger counterparts Cayman Prep ‘B’ at 11:10 a.m. In other games it’s Sir John A. Cumber Primary vs. Triple C (9:00 a.m.), Cayman International School vs. South Sound Schools (10:05 a.m.) and St. Ignatius Prep vs. Red Bay Primary (10:05 a.m.) GPFL Consolation Cup: In the division’s only game, the young ladies from Prospect Primary play George Town Primary at 12:15 p.m.

GPFL Champions Cup:

The undefeated young ladies from Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ team face Triple C (12:15 p.m.) while defending girls’ champions Cayman International School play Prospect Primary (2:25 p.m. In other games, it’s St. Ignatius Prep vs. Cayman Prep (1:20 p.m.) and Savannah Primary vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ (1:20 p.m.).

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup:

In this very competitive division, it’s Truth For Youth vs. Bodden Town Primary (3:30 p.m.), George Town Primary vs. South Sound Schools (3:30 p.m.) and Prospect Primary ‘B’ vs. Red Bay Primary (4:35 p.m.).

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup:

In the PFL’s ‘heavyweight’ division, 2015/2016 Under 11 runners-up Cayman Prep hope to continue their unbeaten run as they face a talented Sir John A. Cumber Primary outfit at 4:35 p.m. In other games, it’s Savannah Primary vs. NorthEast Schools (2:25 p.m.), Cayman International School vs. Triple C (5:40 p.m.) and St. Ignatius Prep vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’ (5:40 p.m.).

The fourth round of playoff games is scheduled for Saturday, January 14 with the semi finals on Saturday, January 21 and the finals and third-place games set for Saturday, January 28. All playoff games will be played at the Annex Field.

IMAGE :Caption: Girls playoff action between Sir John A. Cumber ‘B’ (red) and St. Ignatius Prep.