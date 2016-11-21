Cayman Islands PFL Weekly Review

Top of the table clash ends in exciting draw

The dream matchup during week six of the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) regular season, featured the only two undefeated Under 11 schools in Group A – Sir John A. Cumber and Savannah Primary – at a neutral venue.

This past Saturday, a strong and confident contingent from Sir John A. Cumber Primary travelled east to Bodden Town Primary to battle Savannah Primary in the Under 9, Under 11 and Girls divisions.

First to take the field were the Under 9s and the youngsters from Sir John A. Cumber would prevail 2- 1 in this exciting encounter with goals from Nahshon Ebanks in the 22nd minute and Josen Ebanks in the 28th minute. Savannah had taken an early lead through Kaleb Barboram in the 12th minute.

Next up, Sir John A. Cumber’s young ladies kept the vocal West Bay parents in a positive mood with a 2-0 victory over their peers from Savannah Primary. Sir John A. Cumber’s ‘busy bee’ in midfield Madison Ebanks poked in the opener in the 26th minute and Iliana Romero clinched the three points by scoring her school’s second goal in the 34th minute.

In the highly anticipated Under 11 encounter, Sir John A. Cumber and Savannah Primary settled for a 1-1 draw but for the spectators who were fortunate to be in attendance, this game will surely live in their memories for quite a while.

On a very bumpy field, both schools found it hard to get their usual passing games going and in most instances, anything in the penalty area was a mad scramble, offensively and defensively. As the game progressed, the players found it easier to attack down the flanks and it proved worthwhile as both schools came close to taking the lead on a few occasions.

Midway through the final quarter of play, Savannah Primary were unlucky not to score as Sir John A. Cumber’s goal keeper pushed a goal-bound shot onto his crossbar and away to safety.

After further pressure, Savannah Primary finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute as a high ball into the Sir John A. Cumber penalty area flew off the head of a Sir John A. Cumber defender and into the back of the net.

With four minutes to go and a dreaded first defeat looming, Sir John A. Cumber’s Javon Henry picked up a pass at the half way line and went on an incredible mazy ‘Lionel Messi-like’ run as he beat five Savannah Primary players and the goal keeper before slotting the ball into the corner of the net to send the West Bay spectators into euphoria. It was truly a wonder goal to behold and definitely the highlight of the game.

With not much time left on the clock, both schools pushed for the winner but it was not to be. Final score ended 1-1.

In other PFL Group A games it was St. Ignatius Prep 4 vs. George Town Primary 0 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced); St. Ignatius Prep 4 vs. George Town Primary 0 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced); and Cayman International School 4 vs. Truth For Youth 0 (Under 11 – forfeit).

In Group B games it was Red Bay Primary 0 vs. Bodden Town Primary 1 (Under 9); Red Bay Primary 1 vs. Bodden Town Primary 1 (Under 11); Cayman Prep ‘A’ 4 vs. Prospect Primary 0 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced); Cayman Prep 4 vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’ (Under 11 – respect rule enforced); Triple C 4 vs. NorthEast Schools 0 (Under 9 – forfeit); Triple C 1 vs. NorthEast Schools 0 (Under 11); and South Sound Schools 1 vs. Cayman Brac 4 (Under 11).

In games played in the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL), the other score in Group A was St. Ignatius Prep 3 vs. George Town Primary 0 and in Group B it was Cayman Prep 3 vs. Prospect Primary ‘GB’ 0.

The 2016/2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular seasons conclude this Saturday, November 26 with games at the Annex Field, Old Man Bay Field, Dart Field, Cayman Prep, Triple C and for the first time in PFL history, Cayman Brac will be hosting the Under 11s from Prospect Primary.

The 2016/2017 CUC PFL and GPFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, December 3 at the Annex Field.