Cayman Islands ORIA expansion project on track

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (23 February 2017) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has reached the quarter mark with the Owen Roberts International Airport’s terminal renovation and expansion. The project will almost triple the current size of the airport to easily accommodate 2.5 million passengers per year. The existing terminal is only built to handle 500,000 passengers per year, but is currently processing over 1 million. In addition to an increase in check-in counters, gates, arrival baggage carousels and security x-ray machines, the project will also include the installation of a common use Electronic Information System (EIS) for a Flight Information Display System (FIDS) and a Baggage Information Display System (BIDS).

“We are very pleased with the progress that has been made to date. The extensive construction work on both sides of the terminal is moving forward in leaps and bounds, however there is still much left to be done and it is important that we stay on track,” said CIAA CEO Mr. Albert Anderson.

Work on Phase 1 of the expansion project is complete and Phases 2 and 3 are progressing well and are scheduled for completion at the end of 2017. The two remaining phases of the project will be completed at the end of 2018. “We couldn’t have reached this point without the patience from our passengers, airport partners and CIAA staff who have been very understanding and accommodating. I would also like to reassure everyone that the temporary construction inconvenience will definitely be worth it in the long run when we will have a world class terminal, “said Mr. Anderson.

Owen Roberts International Airport renovation and expansion.