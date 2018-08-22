Cayman Islands: Ogier promotes Patrice Stewart to Senior HR Adviser

Ogier has promoted Caymanian Patrice Stewart to Senior HR Adviser as part of the firm’s global mid-year promotions.

Patrice has been part of Ogier’s global HR team for a year, having previously worked for two other local law firms and at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington DC while undertaking her masters’ qualification in Human Resource Management.

At the same time, the firm has promoted Tommy Tuohy to senior associate – he has been with the Cayman team for two years, working in the Banking and Finance team on syndicated lending transactions and fund finance matters, having previously worked in Dublin and Sydney.

James Bergstrom, Ogier’s practice partner in Cayman, said that the promotions were well-deserved reflections of the work that Tommy and Patrice had done, and their growing expertise.

The year has seen significant growth in Ogier’s Cayman team – Piers Dryden, Joanna Huckle, Mark Santangeli and Justin Savage have all been promoted to the partnership, and the firm has also made a series of recruitments including managing associate Jennifer Fox, senior associate Ilona Groark, senior associate Gemma Lardner, assistant Ogier Global director Mark Drummond and associate Rebecca Findlay.

James said: “As our recruitment growth continues in response to client demand, we continue to recognise and develop the talent that already exists within the firm. Patrice and Tommy both exemplify the kind of innovative and collaborative professionals that we are looking to play a part in our future.

“I am also particularly pleased that we are once again promoting a member of our local Caymanian team. As a firm that has been established here in Cayman for many years, we have a significant number of Caymanian employees, and Patrice’s promotion – following those of Richard Christian, Ben Gillooly, Brad Conolly and Jody Powery-Gilbert earlier this year – is thoroughly deserved and reflects the role that she plays within the organisation.”

ENDS

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook