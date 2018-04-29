Cayman Islands: Officials from the RCIPS, Customs, and CI Hot Rod Association survey land for off-road motorsports facility in East End, 26 April

On Thursday, 26 April, RCIPS officials joined representatives from HM Customs, the Youth Services Unit, and the Cayman Hot Rod and Motocross Associations, in East End, to survey land that will be the site of a new off-road racing facility.

Yesterday’s meeting marks another step forward in finding a community-based solution to the issue of non-street legal motorbikes being ridden on Cayman’s public roads.

“While this is just an early step, we are excited to be making progress in the creation of this facility, which we envision will provide an outlet for motorcycle enthusiasts who do not have anywhere to legally ride,” said James Myles, President of the Cayman Islands Motocross Association. “We are especially grateful for the support of our partners in the RCIPS, Customs, and the wider community.”

“The RCIPS will enforce the law for those who choose to ride on public roads illegally, but we also know that there are many who have expressed an interest in a proper facility where they can ride without breaking the law,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kurt Walton. “We are in support of any initiative aimed at providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to enjoy their hobby responsibly.”

The officials also viewed plans for the proposed site, which includes an off-road course for dirt bikes, a multipurpose concrete pad for stunt bike riding, a quarter mile strip for drag racing, and a circuit racing track.

“Now that the Government is finalizing the lease of the land and we have drafted the plans, the next step is completing the clearing of the land and then beginning construction of Phase One of the project. We are reaching out to the business community for the needed funds to develop this long-awaited facility,” added Mr. Myles.

