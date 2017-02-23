Cayman Islands’ Off The Beaten Track Ultra-Marathon just around the corner

The 8th annual Off The Beaten Track 50k ultra-marathon and relay will again be taking runners off road thought the trails, brush, beach and back roads of Cayman. Taking place on Sunday February 26th, 2017, this race continues to grow each year in numbers and excitement and this year will be raising funds for their beneficiary charity, YMCA Cayman Islands.

“I am very pleased with the continued support we receive from the residents and business community, particularly Brown Rudnick, Mourant Ozannes and Tower,” Kenneth Krys, race founder and Executive Chairman of KRyS Global, lead sponsor for the event, said. “Their continued commitment shows how much this event has become one of the largest races and a reflection of their corporate values of teamwork, community and perseverance.”

David Molton, Partner at Brown Rudnick, said “We always look forward to Off the Beaten Track and we are pleased and honored to be a supporter of this race since 2010.

“For the past three years Mourant Ozannes has been a major sponsor of Off the Beaten Track and are hoping to keep our winning streak as the fastest male relay team for the third year in a row,” Hayden Isbister, Partner at Mourant Ozannes, said. “The race course gets better with each year and we cannot wait to see where it leads runners this year.”

Tower, a strategic marketing and communications agency, has also been supporting Off the Beaten Track since race inception and is again looking forward to participating as a corporate relay team this year.

“We are pleased to be working with the organisers as a major sponsor for the past eight years on a charitable race with such a great cause,” Lynne Byles, Managing Director of Tower said. “It’s always such a great bonding experience for everyone who runs and we always walk away with a great sense of teamwork.”

Entry to the race costs USD $300 for a relay team of up to six people and USD$100 for individuals. Corporate sponsorship is still available and volunteers are welcome. Register online at www.offthebeatentrack.ky or contact OTBT@krys-global.com or call 525-8824 for volunteer or sponsorship opportunities.

Photo Caption 1: Mourant Ozannes 1, 1st place Male Relay Team in 2016, receiving their award from sponsor Lynne Byles, Managing Director at Tower

Photo Caption 2: 2016 Solo male runner, Andrew Keast, receiving his award from Shivani Poddar, Associate at sponsor Brown Rudnick

Photo Caption 3: 2016 Solo female runner, Helki Weber, receiving her award from Hayden Isbister, Partner at Mourant Ozannes