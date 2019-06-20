Cayman Islands NRA announces Island Heritage roundabout upgrade

NRA plans road improvement works for Island Heritage roundabout, beginning Monday, 1 July 2019.

· Works will last approximately two months.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The National Roads Authority (NRA) will be carrying out improvement works to the Island Heritage Roundabout, on Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, 1 July 2019 and will last approximately two months.

While the work is ongoing, traffic on the roundabout may be temporarily reduced to one lane and drivers are asked to proceed with caution, following all relevant signs and road markings.

The NRA looks forward to this upgrade being completed and thanks road-users for their patience. The Authority would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these improvements.

