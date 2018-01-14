Cayman Islands: New Interim Director appointed to HMCIPS

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the individual who has been appointed to serve as the interim Director of Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS).

Mr. Steven Barrett, a senior manager with more than 30 years of experience in corrections, is currently finishing a tour as the Superintendent of Prisons at Her Majesty’s Prisons Service in the Turks and Caicos Islands and will commence employment at HMCIPS in mid-February.

The selection process was facilitated with the assistance of the Governor’s Office and the Association of Prison Governors in the UK, which issued a circular to its membership on behalf of the Ministry, inviting expressions of interest. The selection panel included the Chief Officer and other senior officials in the Ministry as well as the Overseas Territories Prison Adviser.

Before beginning his time at the TCI facility, Mr. Barrett worked with the Scottish Prisons Service and held various senior positions in operations and training.

Key achievements during his time in TCI include: improvements to the overall safety, security and good order of the prison, works to upgrade the facility and enhance the quality of life for prisoners, improvements to the disaster readiness procedures of the prison service, and the implementation of local partnerships with outside agencies to offer rehabilitation opportunities for the inmates.

The Ministry plans to conduct an open recruitment exercise in order to fill the post substantively and envisions that the process will begin before the end of the first quarter of 2018.

IMAGE: HMCIPS Northward