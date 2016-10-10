Cayman Islands NCVO Radio/Telethon

The NCVO’s main annual fundraiser takes place on Saturday 22nd October, 2016 and will be broadcast live from 7pm to midnight on Cayman 27 and Radio Cayman. Viewers can phone in with their donations/pledges on the night to the dedicated phone line for the event (ph 946 6136-this number is only available on the night of the event from 7pm); all money raised helps many children on island through the NCVO’s Children’s programmes.

The NCVO is a non-profit, charitable organisation that is dedicated to the care, education and well-being of children and families in need of support in the Cayman Islands.

Projects run by the NCVO include:

The Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home

“Miss Nadine’s” Pre-School

Jack & Jill Nursery

The Caring Cousins Welfare Fund

The John Gray Fund

There is a variety of fabulous entertainment to look forward to with something to please everyone!

The talented line up of entertainers includes: Bonafide, Trinity, Melody Allenger, James Geary, Flamenco Caribe, Gordon Solomon, Quincy Brown, Andre Garcia, Liz Wyatt, Joan Wilson, Deame Lee and Little Magic.

Viewers who make a pledge have a chance to win one or more of over 50 prizes donated by many different companies. Prizes this year include round trip tickets from Cayman Airways to New York and Tampa, a Samsung Galaxy S7 from FLOW, spa treatments, meals at some of Cayman’s best restaurants and numerous other gift certificates from popular stores and restaurants around the Island.

Everyone is invited to come out and watch the live entertainment free of charge at the Prospect Playhouse, doors open at 7 pm.

For more information or to make a donation to the NCVO prior to the Radio/Telethon, contact Janice Wilson at the NCVO on 949-2124, 525-3976 or ncvo@ncvo.org.ky

IMAGE: Joan Wilson performing NCVO 2014