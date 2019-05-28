Cayman Islands National Trust & DOE to host Educational Session to understand the National Conservation Law

The National Trust invites its members and the general public to attend a free educational session ‘Understanding the National Conservation Law’ on Wednesday, June 5.



The event will include a presentation by Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, followed by a Q&A panel with National Trust Executive Director Nadia Hardie, and persons sitting on the current National Conservation Council (NCC), who will collectively discuss the overall purpose of the National Conservation Law (NCL) and its goals. The event is in response to a large number of National Trust members requesting more information about the NCL and expressing a need for a clearer understanding of how the NCC currently operates.



“A number of our members have approached us with questions concerning the Law and how the proposed amendments could potentially affect the future environmental well-being of the Cayman Islands,” said Nadia Hardie for the National Trust. “This event will give us an opportunity to collectively discuss the Law prior to public consultation. The event, however, is not exclusive to National Trust members; anyone who wants to further understand the Law who may not be a member of the Trust is welcome to attend.”



The National Trust has a clear mandate to educate the public in areas of natural and historical preservation and as member of the NCL Review Committee, the Trust is in a position to bring to the table concerns and suggestions raised during the panel discussion.



The event will be held between 5:30pm and 7:30pm, 5 June at the Family Life Centre with registration beginning at 5:30pm and the educational session commencing at 6:00pm sharp. Please confirm attendance by calling 749-1121 or emailing events@nationaltrust.org.ky.

