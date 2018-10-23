October 24, 2018

Cayman Islands National Theatre presents MOON ON A RAINBOW SHAWL

Opening Night – Thursday, 1 November @ 8pm
Friday, 2, 9, 16 and 23 November @ 8pm
Saturday, 3, 10, 17 and 24 November @ 8pm
Sunday, 4, 11, 18 and 25 November @ 6pm

Directed by: Henry Muttoo

Starring: Leroy Holness, Giselle Webb, Peter Kosa, Marcia Muttoo, Fritz McPherson, , Aiden Watler and Swan Sandoval!

The Harquail Theatre



Adult Ticket: KYD$30.00 / USD$37.50

Senior Ticket : KYD$20.00 / USD$25.00 – (Age 65 & Up) Student Ticket: KYD$15.00 / USD$18.75 (Students 17 & Under)

Your pre-purchased tickets will be available at the Harquail Theatre Box Office as early as one hour before the performance

or you may collect them in advance at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF Office)

between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday to Friday

ABOUT MOON ON A RAINBOW SHAWL
An Obie Award winning masterpiece by Trinidadian actor and playwright , Moon On A Rainbow Shawl touches on the universal themes of hopes, dreams, and the obstacles one may encounter on the path to achieving them. Described by critics as “ground-breaking”, the play has been successfully produced and revived worldwide since its premiere at London’s Royal Court Theatre in December 1958.

Set in Port of Spain, Trinidad, it tells the story of people who are ‘trapped’ in a tenement yard, essentially going nowhere until an occupant of the yard, Ephraim, a trolley-bus conductor, decides to make a break for the possibilities offered by a world outside the yard.

The production boasts a fine ensemble cast and production team, and CNCF is proud and excited to produce it here in Cayman.

“I suspect John was an admirer of Tennessee Williams, since his tragicomedy is full of heat, streetcars and sexual longing. But, more specifically, he pins down the conflict between high-flying aspirations and harsh realities in a cosmopolitan British colony.”
The Guardian

