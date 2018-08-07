Cayman Islands’ National Community Enhancement Summer Project 2018

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Government is announcing its decision to undertake a first-ever National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Summer Project 2018. This initiative runs from Monday, 20 August to Friday, 31 August. Led by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Environmental, Culture and Housing, it will provide opportunities for the unemployed to work for up to two weeks to enhance the physical environment for the benefit of the community.

The NiCE Summer Project will cover repairs and maintenance, gardening, as well as cleaning parks, beaches, beach access, garbage collection and roadside verges. A similar project will also be undertaken in the Sister Islands under the supervision of District Administration.

“I am delighted that my Ministry will be leading the NiCE Summer Project, which will provide unemployed Caymanians with gainful work during the last two weeks of August 2018,” said Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Hon. Joey Hew. “It will be an added opportunity this year for many to learn new skills for the job market and to earn extra money for during the summer and back to school expenses, while at the same time benefitting the community during one of our busiest times of year,” he added.

Registration and orientation onto the programme will take place at the Lions Centre on Monday, 13 August from 9.00 a.m. to 12 noon. Applicants will need to bring a completed application and supporting documentation with them to prove immigration status on registration day.

The project is open only to unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians who are 18 years old and over. Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are qualified are accepted onto the programme.

Those accepted onto the programme will be required to attend work daily from 7.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour; foremen will receive $12 per hour.

Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman, as well as from district MLA Offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the National Workforce Development Agency and from the Government Administration Building’s reception.

Government agencies supervising works on this summer’s project are the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

The Government intends to undertake another NiCE project in November 2018 to provide temporary seasonal employment on the run up to the holiday season.

END

IMAGE: NICE 2016