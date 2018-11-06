Cayman Islands National Choir & Orchestra presents ‘Epic Journeys’ concert

The Cayman National Choir and Orchestra will once again be taking to the stage in the Westin Ballroom to transport audiences to distant lands in their upcoming concert series entitled ‘Epic Journeys’. Join the Pirates of the Caribbean, E.T. on his quest to reach home, and the Hobbits on their adventure to the Lonely Mountain. You’ll journey back to the future, take a trip to Neverland, and go the distance with Hercules. This is definitely a concert not to be missed!

To ensure that younger audiences have the opportunity to hear music from their favourites films being played live, there will be a family matinee concert, offering a shorter program, starting at 2pm, which will also feature the Cayman Youth Choir. The full evening concert will start at 7:30pm, with a bar available beforehand to ensure you are well-hydrated for the journey!

“We’re very excited to be presenting another spectacular concert featuring some original file scores from John Williams and Alan Silvestri, to name a few.”, says Jonathan Taylor, CNO Musical Director. “Once again, we’ll be offering a great variety of music so there will be something for everyone, and we hope our matinee performance will provide an opportunity to inspire the young people of the island.”

With the Christmas season fast approaching, there will a further occasion to not only listen to our island’s talented musicians and singers, but also join them in them some carol-singing, at their annual Elmslie Carol Concert. CNCO Director, Sue Horrocks, explains: “This event has become for many, their start to the Christmas season. For me personally, Elmslie is always a very special concert to offer the island. This is my 20th year as Musical Director, so it is a rather special 20th Elmslie for me! It is also a free event, thanks to the generosity of Elmslie Church, and an opportunity for our audience, to join in with familiar Christmas carols, listen to new Christmas music, or sit quietly and reflect on your own memories of Christmases gone by.”

Taking place in Elmslie Church at 7:30pm on Tuesday December 11th and Thursday December 13th, this popular event does not require tickets, but do get there early as the church is usually filled.

As 2018 draws to a close, CNCO would like to thank their sponsors for their ongoing support this season, in particular their Silver Sponsor, Island Heritage, and venue sponsor, The Westin.