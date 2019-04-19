Cayman Islands: Motorists Advised to Exercise Caution during St. George’s Anglican Church March of Witness

From RCIPS

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a March of Witness on Saturday, 20 April at 4:30AM. The participants will begin at the church, which is located on Courts Road, travel onto Eastern Avenue, left on North Church Street to Boilers Road, then to John Gray High School via Walkers Road and Academy Way. They will then proceed from John Gray High School, back onto Walkers Road and to Smith Cove via Denham Thompson Way. The march is expected to finish at 6:30AM.

No roads will be closed for this event, but police are advising motorists to exercise caution if traveling in these areas on Saturday morning.