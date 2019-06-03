Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Shamrock Road

From RCIPS June 3 2019

ust before 7:15PM lastnight, 2 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Poindexter Road, where it was reported that a motor vehicle collision had occurred involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the truck was travelling east after entering Shamrock Road from Poindexter Road. The motorcycles was travelling west from Bodden Town when he lost control and collided with the left side of the truck damaging both vehicle significantly.

The driver of the motorcycle was immediately transported to the hospital with serious injuries. After further enquires it is now believed that he sustained serious but non-life-threatening-injuries. There were no other reported injuries in this matter.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old-man of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other traffic related violations.

The roadway was closed for a short time as debris was cleared and a traffic investigation was carried out. The matter is currently under investigation by the police.

