September 10, 2017

Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist, 7 September

September 8, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

Just after 12:15PM, yesterday, 7 September, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to North Church Street, near the Bodden Road junction, where it was reported there was a motor vehicle collision between a public bus and bicycle.

Both the public bus and the bicycle were travelling in the same direction when the collision took place. The cyclist sustained some injuries and was taken the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and was later released. There were no other injuries as a result of this collision.

The matter is currently being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged the call theTraffic Management Unit  at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist, 7 September – Caribbean Edition says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News From RCIPS Just after 12:15PM, yesterday, 7 September, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to North Church Street, near the Bodden Road junction, where it was reported there was a motor vehicle collision between a public bus and bicycle. Both the public bus and… Link: Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist, 7 September […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*