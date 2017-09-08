Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist, 7 September

From RCIPS

Just after 12:15PM, yesterday, 7 September, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to North Church Street, near the Bodden Road junction, where it was reported there was a motor vehicle collision between a public bus and bicycle.

Both the public bus and the bicycle were travelling in the same direction when the collision took place. The cyclist sustained some injuries and was taken the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and was later released. There were no other injuries as a result of this collision.

The matter is currently being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged the call theTraffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.