Cayman Islands Ministry encourages private sector and public to support NPOs

DL Media

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Ministry of Community Affairs (MoCA) over the years has made an unwavering commitment to five non-profit organisations (NPOs) with grants totaling almost $2.5 million annually. Recognising the important functions that these entities provide in our community, such support from the Cayman Islands Government has been consistent for more than a decade.

As the Ministry compiles its 2020/2021 budget, it again is pledging to maintain the current level of funding to the NPOs, namely: The Pines Retirement Home, National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Rehoboth After School Programme, and Meals on Wheels. In addition to the grants, extra government funding and services have also been provided through the DG’s 5K Challenge, assistance with food deliveries and other fund raisers.

”Given the invaluable community services that these NPOs provide, the Ministry remains committed to supporting them through annual grants,” says Chief Officer Teresa Echenique.

“These grants and the overall services of the Ministry of Community Affairs through the Department of Children and Family Services and Needs Assessment Unit reflect our commitment to supporting the Government’s broad outcome of ‘Stronger communities and support for the most vulnerable.’ However with the need to earmark funds for various community initiatives and services, it is not always possible for the Ministry to increase funding at each budget cycle.”

“As a result, we encourage the private sector and the public as a whole to partner with and support these remarkable entities by contributing financially and on a volunteer basis and extend our sincere gratitude to these NPOs,” she concludes.