Cayman Islands Minister of Tourism congratulates Cayman Airways for Best Airline in the Caribbean Award

Hon. Moses Kirkconnell

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (5 April, 2019) The Minister for Tourism, Honourable Moses Kirkconnell extends congratulations to Cayman Airways on being named the Best Airline in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor and a top Specialty and Leisure Airline within North America.



It is a tremendous honour for Cayman Airways to receive such prestigious awards, which are recognized globally as benchmarks of excellence. Ranking in the top spots in two categories is a true validation of our national airline’s quality and consistency.



Whilst one award recognizes Cayman Airways leadership in the Region, the other acknowledges its strong standing among some of the biggest airlines in the world.



Additionally, by being based on customer satisfaction surveys and the reviews of travellers, the Trip Advisor awards demonstrate that Cayman Airways provision of our distinctive ‘Caymankind’ customer service is resonating with travellers and exceeding their expectations.



Quite simply, these outstanding awards provide confirmation that the Cayman Airways brand is strong and our national airline is delivering the best airline experience in the Caribbean.



The Ministry of Tourism is very proud of Cayman Airways commitment to continually enhancing the passenger travel experience and I would like to pay tribute to the crew members, staff, management and Board of Directors for their stellar efforts in earning this well-deserved,

world-class recognition.