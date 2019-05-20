Cayman Islands Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs, Hon. Tara Rivers’, Statement on National Day of Preparedness 20 May

National Day of Preparedness

Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs, Hon. Tara Rivers, JP MLA

20 May 2019

“On Monday, May 20th the Cayman Islands will observe its National Day of Preparedness with this year’s theme: “Preparedness makes sense and saves lives!”

The primary purpose of observing the National Day of Preparedness is to highlight the importance of being ready for the upcoming hurricane season and other natural disasters. The day is observed on a public holiday, Discovery Day, so that all residents can have the opportunity to review their respective family plans and identify anything that requires attention, to ensure the highest level of personal preparedness.

Like many countries, the Cayman Islands are vulnerable to a variety of natural hazards including hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and floods. With the beginning of hurricane season swiftly approaching on June 1st, it is especially important that residents are prepared because planning ahead can save lives!

As the Minister responsible for Home Affairs, I therefore urge all residents to not only evaluate your family and business plans, but also identify how you can help to prepare your community and assist in the event that a hazard strikes.

In addition to ensuring that your family’s hurricane supplies are well stocked, you can enhance yourfamily’s level of preparedness by taking small steps, such as discussing your personal plans with all family members so that everyone knows what to do and what to expect; installing carbon monoxide detectors;reviewing your home and business insurance coverage to ensure that your premiums are up to date andstarting your own emergency savings fund.

For those interested in helping in their neighborhood or district, you can become a member of a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) or sign up to become a trained shelter volunteer or a shelter manager. These critical elements of our national disaster preparedness and recovery mechanism are dependent on the support and participation of the public, and every volunteer makes a difference when a hazardous event occurs.

If you missed the opportunity at Cost-U-Less last weekend, you can receive up-to-date preparedness information in person when you visit AL Thompsons this coming Saturday, May 18 and Kirk Home Centre and Uncle Bills next Saturday, 25 May. Representatives of Hazard Management Cayman Islands will be on hand to meet with residents, provide disaster awareness information and answer any questions that you may have.

We are all familiar with the popular axiom: “an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure;” and we appreciate the sponsorship of our community outreach initiatives by these and other local merchants, as we strive to strengthen the resilience of our families, businesses and our community and create a “culture of preparedness.”

If you would like to obtain more information about how to improve your preparedness plans or to sign up with a CERT Team or as a shelter volunteer, please visit www.caymanprepared.ky

Thank you and may God continue to bless our beloved Cayman Islands, through Hurricane Season 2019 and beyond.”

