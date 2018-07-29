Cayman Islands medals again at CAC Games

Cayman sees its third set of bronze medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia.

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018; Eilidh Bridgeman, Marlene West, and Jade Pitcairn advanced to the semi-final round in the Women’s Team division after having beaten Trinidad and Tobago, and Guatemala. Once in the semi-final rounds, they faced the host, Columbia. First on the court was Marlene West. Unfortunately, West lost all three sets, 6-11, 1-11, and 0-11. West was followed by Jade Pitcairn, who would also fall to her Columbian opponent in all three sets, 7-11, 4-11, and 5-11. Back to back loses cost Cayman the match ergo, Bridgeman did not play. Despite the defeat, Cayman’s women still tied with Barbados to claim third place. On Monday, Cayman’s Women’s and Mixed Doubles teams also placed third in their matches. Cayman’s men’s team narrowly missed out on medals, after losing to Jamaica.

The CAC sailing events have officially concluded, after seven days of sailing. Cayman’s team endured the difficult week-long competition. Allena Rankine finished 10th out of 11 sailors in the Women’s Single Handed Laser division. In the Men’s Single Handed Laser Division, Cayman’s Shane McDermot finished 10th while Jesse Jackson placed 12th. McDermot and Jackson competed against 15 other sailors. In the Open Hobie 16, Alun Davies and Florence Allan finished 8th out of 9 teams.

An additional eight days of games remain, and Cayman’s remaining athletes will compete in Athletics and Beach Volleyball.