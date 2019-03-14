Cayman Islands: Maples Group raise over $2K for the ADACI

The Maples Group recently held another successful bake sale for staff, raising CI$2,000 for the charity Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (“ADACI”)



“Our colleagues are always eager to show off their talents in the kitchen and consistently go above and beyond to prepare for our charity bake sale events,” said Allison Bodden, Head of Corporate Services at the Maples Group. “This year, in addition to raising CI$2,000 for this important charity in our community, we were delighted to share some of the baked goods with the residents of The Pines Retirement Home.”

Since 2013, the Maples Group employee bake sales have raised in excess of CI$12,000, with proceeds supporting other charitable organisations on-island such as Feed our Future Cayman, Cayman’s ARK, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and Meals on Wheels.

The ADACI is a non-profit organization with a mission to raise awareness within the general public about the various dementias with a focus on Alzheimer’s. The ADACI also provides support for people with dementia and their carers. ADACI is funded through donations and fund-raising activities. Its affairs are managed by volunteers including a volunteer medical advisory committee.

