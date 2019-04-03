Cayman Islands: Man charged with Aggravated Burglary and Burglary in West Bay

from RCIPS

A 54-year-old-man of West Bay has been charged with the offenses of Aggravated Burglary and Burglary, following two incidents at a resort in West Bay. He is expected to be in court today [Wed April 3].

The incidents took place on Friday, 27 March and again on Sunday, 31 March, where the said man, entered the bar and restaurant area of the resort and stole a number drinks and other items.

During the incident that took place on the Friday 29 March, the man was observed carrying a restricted weapon, and as a result he has been charge Aggravated Burglary in this instance.