Cayman Islands: Man charged in ORIA fatal traffic collision on July 17 2017

From RCIPS Jan 12 2018

Man Charged in ORIA Fatal Traffic Collision, that occured 17 July 2017



A man, aged 70 of Bodden Town, was charged today, 12 January, 2018, with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and Causing Death by Careless Driving in relation to the below incident.

He is due to appear in court on 5 February, 2018

–ENDS–

From: Carpenter, Jacqueline [mailto:Jacqueline.Carpenter@rcips.ky]

Sent: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:01 AM

To: Carpenter, Jacqueline

Subject: Update: Arrest Yesterday, 18 July, in Fatal Traffic Accident at ORIA on 17 July

Yesterday, 18 July, just before 7pm, the driver of the taxi that struck a pedestrian Monday morning, 17 July, outside ORIA on Roberts Drive, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The victim, Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie, died of her injuries yesterday morning.

The man, age 69 of Bodden Town, was taken into Police custody. He is now on Police bail.

ENDS

——– Original message ——–

From: “Carpenter, Jacqueline” <Jacqueline.Carpenter@rcips.ky>

Date: 18/07/2017 10:05 AM (GMT-05:00)

To: “Carpenter, Jacqueline” <Jacqueline.Carpenter@rcips.ky>

Subject: Update: Motor Vehicle Accident at Airport This Morning, 17 July

Update: MVA at ORIA Yesterday, 17 July

This morning, 18 July, around 8:45AM, the female pedestrian victim in yesterday’s serious accident on Roberts Drive at ORIA succumbed to her injuries.

The woman had just arrived on island yesterday and was in the process of leaving the airport when she was struck by a taxi. Family members have consented to the release of her name at this time. She is Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie, age 62, of Jamaica.

The driver of the taxi, age 69 of Bodden Town, was treated at hospital yesterday and has been released.