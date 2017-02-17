Cayman Islands man charged in connection with incident on 13 February

From RCIPS: Fri Feb 17 2017

Charges in 13 February Incident

The 48-year-old man of West Bay arrested on 15 February has been charged with the following in connection with the 13 February incident on West Bay Road in West Bay:

Attempted Rape

Burglary with Intent to Rape

Indecent Assault

Theft

In addition, the man has been charged with Attempted Burglary and Damage to Property in connection with an incident at a residence on West Bay Road in George Town on 24 October 2016.

The man will be in court today, 17 February.