Cayman Islands: Man arrested and charged with Theft after being apprehended by off-duty officer and members of the public

From RCIPS

Shortly after 2:40PM on Tuesday, 10 April, officers responded to a report of a theft at a jewelry store on Cardinal Avenue, George Town.

A man had taken a piece of jewelry and then fled from the store on foot. He was pursued by one of the workers in the store. An off-duty officer noticed the chase and also gave pursuit, and, with assistance from the store worker and other members of the public, eventually apprehended the culprit outside a business on Main Street. The man, age 22 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of Theft. Officers conducted a subsequent search of the man and located the item of jewelry which was stolen from the store.

“Incidents like this further demonstrate that even when out of uniform, police officers have a responsibility to respond to any incidents which require their assistance. In just the past few weeks, off-duty officers have responded to incidents ranging from domestic occurrences to car thefts, in some cases managing volatile situations in the moments before their colleagues arrive,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “In this particular incident, we are also grateful to members of the public who stepped up to assist, demonstrating not just concern for themselves, but also their community.”

The man arrested was subsequently charged with one count of Theft, and appeared in court on Friday, 13 April.