Cayman Islands leadership class meet for opening retreat

The 2017 Leadership Cayman Class met at the end of January for the Annual Opening Retreat.

The 24 class members attended a two-day retreat at the Wyndham Reef Resort, where they were also joined by 2017 Programme Chair , Faramarz Romer; Dr. Peter Hammerschmidt ; and Chamber staff member, Nikita Durrant.

Dr. Peter Hammerschmidt, President of the Leadership Consulting Service Inc., has been advising executives in leadership, innovative problem-solving, and teamwork for three decades. He has been assisting with the Leadership Cayman Programme since its inception in 2009.

Over the course of the two days, Dr. Hammerschmidt taught the class a variety of leadership skills, and engaged with them in a series of problem solving tasks. The aim of these tasks was to introduce the class to challenges they can face in the community and the workplace, as well as preparing them for the remainder of the programme.

Commenting on the opening retreat, Faramarz Romer (2017 Programme Chair) said: “The 2017 Leadership Cayman opening retreat was a resounding success, bringing together 24 diverse and talented members of the community. The retreat had traditionally been a cornerstone of the programme, as it sets the stage for the class members as they prepare for an intensive 6 month programme. Dr. Peter Hammerschmidt once again delivered an unforgettable experience for the class members, with some key takeaways on leadership and teamwork. I am very impressed with the camaraderie of the 2017 class and I look forward to seeing them in action at upcoming seminars.”

The 2017 Class will next meet on Wednesday, February 8 for their first seminar of the year. Entitled ‘Media in Our Community,’ the class will learn more about the local media outlets and their role in society. This seminar is the first of 11 bi-weekly seminars scheduled this programme year.

