Cayman Islands Kids Fun Run: Making youth a running habit

The Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon and Milo Kids Fun Run are coming up on Sunday, 4 December and organisers are once again encouraging kids to register and take part in the largest primary school running event on island.

Also sponsored by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Kids Fun Run invites its young participants to cross the finish line with the adult marathon competitors after a 0.7 mile run from the Government Administration Building. With a runner’s log that the event provides, kids can work towards completing their own marathon a quarter mile at a time. The marathon log was introduced in 2012 as a way for kids to keep a record of their activity leading up to the Kids Fun Run. The goal is to have completed a full marathon (26.2 miles) at the end of the run in December.

The first 25.5 miles of the marathon can be done by running, walking swimming and playing sports. Kids can have their parents, physical education teacher or another adult sign their log verifying that they have completed each mile.

This year, sponsor Milo has donated prizes to encourage children to register and get training early. Every week until the race there will be a random drawing for a Milo Kids Prize Pack from the list of kids who have already registered. The prize pack includes an assortment of nutritious Milo products, a Milo football and two tickets to Regal Cinemas Camana Bay.

Co-Race Director Rhonda Kelly of Kelly Holding Ltd. says that the new weekly prizes have encouraged more parents to register their children.

“The Milo Prize Packs have been a great addition this year. They have given the kids a little extra push to register earlier and get those runner’s logs filled in. Milo’s participation and dedication enhances both the event and the kids’ race experience, and we want to thank MILO distributor Jacques Scott for their ongoing support of this great activity for our children.”

The popularity of the Kids Fun Run has grown since its first year in 2007, with just under 300 children taking part in the 2015 Kids Fun Run, and the number of participating children submitting completed runner’s logs continuing to grow.

“The best part about the runner’s log programme is getting kids up and moving,” said Kelly. “They’re learning to train for something and staying active; it’s a fun way to motivate and teach discipline.”

The Kids Fun Run is open to primary school children ages 5 to 12. Registration is free, and students are encouraged to register online and print out an official 2016 runner’s log from CaymanIslandsMarathon.com. Kids registration includes a runner’s bib, T-shirt and a Milo bag.

The race begins at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, and kids will run just over a half a mile to the finish line at Breezes by the Bay Restaurant where they will receive medals and sample tasty MILO products.

Registration for the 2016 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relay is also open online, and walk-in registration can also be done at the Kelly Holding office.

For more information, email info@CaymanIslandsMarathon.com or call Bev Sinclair on 623-8822.

