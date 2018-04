From RCIPS:

A juvenile male, age 16 of George Town, was arrested on 20 April, and formally charged with Burglary, in relation to an incident at a business in Grand Harbour, George Town, on the morning of 14 February. He appeared in court on Monday, 23 April.

A second juvenile male, also age 16 of George Town, was arrested yesterday, 26 April, on suspicion of attempted burglary, in relation to the same incident. He is currently in police custody.