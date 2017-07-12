Cayman Islands Immigration reform begins

From Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration

Fulfilling its campaign mandate to establish a National Human Resources Department, the Cayman Islands Government is inviting the public to take part in a project that will help shape improvements to services offered by the Department of Immigration (DOI), while enhancing customer service.

The first step, of what is being called the DOI Process Improvement Project, will be the rollout of a public consultation phase consisting of an online survey.

The Premier and Minister for Human Resources and Immigration, Hon. Alden McLaughlin says, “the project provides an opportunity for the public to guide government on any changes they would like to see at the department in order to provide a more efficient, and customer-centric experience.”

He remarked, “This review is the first of many stages in establishing a National Human Resources Department within the government that will seek to combine the work of the Department of Labour, as well as manage the granting of work permits, while also ensuring that Caymanians successfully attain employment”.

Mr. McLaughlin added that in the broader context, “the ongoing review will also bolster the security of the Cayman Islands, including important border control systems and enforcement.”

Encouraging members of the public to share their feedback, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration Wesley Howell explained, “the online survey will give the public a platform to express their thoughts and opinions regarding their working relationships with the DOI, and provide details for opportunities and areas of improvement.”

Through this reform initiative, the Cayman Islands Government seeks to achieve a shift in the way public services are delivered within each section of the DOI by encouraging stakeholders within the Cayman Islands to provide feedback on what is needed in order to develop a sustainable delivery model of immigration services.

“The knowledge we gain from the survey results will not only allow the government to ensure staff members receive adequate training in the delivery of immigration services, but also in establishing procedures that will put Caymanians first when processing work permits”, said Councilor for Human Resources and Immigration, Austin Harris.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration has engaged Deloitte to provide the survey. The survey is structured to collect input in response to various questions, and will serve as an important tool in the process of leveraging public feedback to design the strategic and policy direction for the DOI.

All information provided by survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential.

Members of the public may access the online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ImmigrationReform_2017

IMAGE: CI Immigration Building GT