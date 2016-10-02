Cayman Islands’ Hurley’s Media “Standing Up To Bullying”

October is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 26, 2016– Hurley’s Media, along with Burger King, Davenport Development and DART, has partnered with the Family Resource Centre to Stand Up to Bullying this October – which is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.

“Bullying is a growing problem around the world, including right here in Cayman. With the Stand Up to Bullying campaign, you can join the Family Resource Centre and Hurley’s Media this year in raising awareness of bullying and offering strategies to overcome this problem,” said Hurley’s Media Marketing

& PR Manager Tina Trumbach.

During the Stand Up to Bullying campaign, Hurley’s Media radio stations Z99 and IRIE FM in conjunction with the Family Resource Centre are dedicated to helping prevent bullying in Cayman.

Throughout the month of October, the Family Resource Centre will be going into schools and doing assemblies to help raise awareness about bullying and its consequences along with offering prevention advice.

The series of school outreach meetings seek to educate students, parents and teachers. The first assembly took place on Monday 26 September at Hope Academy, and the next will be on Tuesday 4 October at John Gray High School with Dolphin Academy.

Students can also request a school presentation at their High School. The FRC will be offering an assembly that can be booked between 26 September and 19 October.

Burger King, Davenport Development and DART are the title sponsors of the campaign.

As part of the Stand Up to Bullying campaign, two competitions are currently running for local students to enter to win prizes. First, they can submit a song they produced about Anti-Bullying or they can enter the poster design competition.

The winner of each competition wins a prize from FLOW.

The Anti-Bullying Poster Competition is open to 11—17 year olds. Participants can submit their poster designs to frc@gov.ky by 31 October 2016. The Grand Prize winner’s poster will be used as the Family Resource Centre’s official Anti-Bullying campaign promo.

For the musically inclined, they can participate in an Anti-Bullying Song Competition. The competition is open to 11—17 year olds, who can submit a song with an “anti-bullying” theme and submit in mp3 format to contest@hurleysmedia.ky

The song contest Grand Prize winner gets a chance to work with local artist Josh Pearl and have their song professionally recorded.

The entry deadline is 31 October 2016.

Members of the public can also Stand Up to Bullying by purchasing a STOOD UP T-shirt. The cost is $10 for

Adults and $5 for Children. Sizes are only guaranteed if ordered by 7 October.

The Family Resource Centre is urging members of the public to wear their t-shirts on Stand Up Day, which is on 14 October. Schools and offices are also welcome to arrange a dress down day for that date.

The public awareness campaign will run through 28 October on both Z99 and IrieFM.

For more information on the Stand Up to Bullying campaign and contests, contact the Family Resource

Centre at 949-0006, by email to frc@gov.ky or at Facebook.com/familyresourcecentre

###

Photo: Stand Up to Bullying

Caption:

The Stand Up to Bullying campaign promo.

Photo: Caption:

Hurley’s Media’s Courtney McTaggart (centre) with staff and volunteers from the Family Resource Centre as they Stand Up to Bullying at the first school assembly at Hope Academy on Monday 26 September.