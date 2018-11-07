Cayman Islands Governor tours Little Cayman, Cayman Brac

Governor makes his first visit to Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

The Governor’s tour featured visits to several locations

The Governor is scheduled to revisit the Sister Islands later this year

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – His Excellency the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper spent his first weekend in the Cayman Islands touring Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The inaugural visit began on the morning of Friday, 2 November. The Governor and his wife Lissie, along with the Chief Officer for the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism & Transport Stran Bodden, Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes, and Policy Adviser Simone Eade of the Governor’s Office left Owen Roberts International Airport for Edward Bodden Airfield.

Arriving in Little Cayman the Governor and his party were greeted by District Commissioner Ernie Scott, outgoing District Officer Roger Scott, District Officer Designate Tate McFarlane, police officers and fire officers.

The tour of Little Cayman included visiting the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, before heading to the National Trust Visitors Centre, the Police Station, the Little Cayman Museum, and the Education Services Centre. A public welcome reception, featuring a musical presentation by students of the Little Cayman School, was held at the Little Cayman Command Centre.

After a final farewell, the Governor and his party flew to Cayman Brac. On his arrival at the Charles Kirkconnell Airport, His Excellency was met by the Deputy District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts, police officers, fire officers, airport manager, veterans, seamen and cadets.

Shortly after, the group went to a welcome reception at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre, which featured musical performances from the Layman E. Scott school choir and the school’s steel pan band. During the reception, Mrs. Roper was presented with a bouquet of flowers in a thatched bag. The Governor was joined by the Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and other guests for dinner that evening.

On Saturday, 3 November, the Governor and his party participated in the Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s annual 5K Stride/Walk before addressing a Health Fair at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort.

Following the Health Fair, the Governor and his team toured several places of interest in the Brac. Joined by the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Senior Political Adviser to the Premier Roy Tatum and his hosts, the Governor visited the Water Authority Plant, Walton’s Mango Manor, Faith Hospital, the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre, Heritage House, Le Soleil Farm and the Sports Field and new Emergency Shelter. The group’s last stop took in the Bluff and the Lighthouse.

Following a walk along the Bluff and to the Lighthouse the Governor returned to the airfield for his flight back to Grand Cayman.

“Lissie and I have been bowled over by the generosity of our welcome in both Little Cayman and Cayman Brac,” said the Governor. “We now appreciate that the Islands have three distinct identities. What unites them is a shared history. We are both eager to learn more about the history and the future needs of these communities when we return later this year.”

The District Commissioner was also pleased by how well the visit went. “Hosting His Excellency and his wife, during their first week in the Cayman Islands was a huge honour. We look forward to them visiting us again before the year is out to help celebrate the 2018 Christmas Season,” he added.