Cayman Islands Governor Choudhury meets MLA Kenneth Bryan

His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Anwar Choudhury met George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan for a one-on-one discussion this morning (Wednesday, 4 April 2018) in his office at the Government Administration Building.

The meeting followed a visit to the fish market in Mr. Bryan’s constituency yesterday, in which the Governor was introduced to fishermen and other residents in the area.

“It was great to have the opportunity to meet His Excellency, both yesterday and today,” said Mr. Bryan. “It’s uplifting and encouraging that he is willing to engage with people at a grass-roots level. I’m pleased that we are both in the same line of thinking about issues that need to be addressed in my constituency, particularly crime and safety, among other things.”

Mr. Choudhury met with members of the Progressives administration and members of the Opposition in separate meetings last week,