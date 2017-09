Cayman Islands Government makes board appointments

Cabinet has approved members to the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration Board, the Work Permit Board, Business Staffing Plan Board and Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board.

They are as follows:

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration Board

Mr Temple Tatum Jr., JP – Chariman

Mr Burnard Tibbetts, MBE — Member

Ms Mary Verna Banks — Member

Mr Franklin Bodden — Member

Mr Audley Scott — Member

The Assistant Chief Immigration Officer — Member (non-voting)

Ms Sherry Scott — Secretary (non-voting)

Work Permit Board

Mrs Sheena Frederick-Westerborg, Chairman

Ms Sara Dean Barnett, Deputy Chairman

Mrs Wilma Laverne Daykin, Member

Mr Gary Rutty, Member

Mrs Judy-Ann Ebanks, Member

Mr Edward Hessing, Member

Mr Audley Scott, Member

Ms Christine Archer-Solly, Member

Ms Irma Arch, Member

The Chief Immigration Officer or his designate;

The Director of Boards and Work Permits or his designate

Director of Employment Relations or his deputy or other designate

Business Staffing Plan Board

Mr Philip Jackson, Chairman

Ms Jacqueline Terry, Deputy Chairman

Ms Tammy Seymour, Member

Mr Ken Thompson, Member

Mr Olson Anderson, Member

Ms Darlene Seymour, Member

Mr Edward Chisholm, Member

Mrs Joanna Martinez, Member

Mr Pierre Foster, Member

Ms Ruth Williams, Member

Director of Employment Relations or his deputy or other designate;

The Chief Education Officer or his designate;

The Chief Immigration Officer or his designate;

The Director of Boards and Work Permits or her designate

Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board

Mr John Meghoo, Chairman

Mr Brenton McLean, Deputy Chairman

Ms Louise Christine Burke, Member

Mrs Wendy Watler, Member

Mrs Denise DeMercado, Member

Mr Roy Grant, Member

Ms Thelda Whittaker, Member

Mr Audley Scott, Member

Ms Rachel Ann Ebanks, Member

Ms Dahlia Webb, Member

Ms Rhonda Ebanks, Member

The Chief Immigration Officer or his designate;

The Director of Boards and Work Permits or his designate

Director of Employment Relations or his deputy or other designate

