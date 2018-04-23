Cayman Islands Football: Under 13 girls return to action

Games in the always entertaining Girl’s Under 13 league kicked-off the eighth-round of the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues this past Saturday, April 24, at the Annex Field.

In the day’s first game, undefeated Elite SC overcame a resilient Academy SC 2-0 with Stoyanna Stewart scoring both goals after two excellent solo runs.

In the second girl’s game, Sunset FC outlasted George Town SC 5-0 with Kalie Ebanks, Evie Nicholson, Felicity Hughes and Sofia Watler grabbing a goal each to secure the victory. The fifth goal was an unfortunate own goal.

In the Boy’s Under 11 league, Future SCs Nahshon Ebanks and Caleb Fredricks continued their fine goal scoring form as they each grabbed a goal in their club’s 2-0 win over Sunset Rockets.

George Town SC and Latinos FC could not find the target on this day as they settled for 0-0 draw in a very, very entertaining encounter.

Sunset Warriors edged out East End United FC 2-1 with prolific goal scorer Jaxon Cover scoring late in the game to secure the three points for his club after East End’s Derrick Russel had cancelled out young Cover’s opening strike.

Academy SC Lionfish defeated Latinos B 4-0 with Kaleb Barboram scoring a hat trick and Oliver Cooke rounding off the scoring.

In the day’s most anticipated match-up, 345 FC B outlasted Academy SC Stingrays 2-1 with Daniel DeQuintal and Breannach Lynch securing the victory for 345 FC B. Academy’s talented Joshua Elliott’s late goal did set-up a tense last few minutes, especially when he hit the outside of the post with the final attack of the game.

In the Boy’s Under 13 afternoon game played at the Annex Field, Sunset Sharks downed George Town SC 1-0 thanks to a late penalty scored by Alex Purvis, while Sunset Rockets defeated East End United FC 6-0 at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.

In the Boy’s Under 15 game at the CIFA Centre of Excellence, Academy SC Jaguars beat 345 FC 4-1 and Cayman Brac FC and Academy SC White settled for a 0-0 draw in Cayman Brac.

The eighth round of youth games conclude this week with a Boy’s Under 13 league game on Monday, April 23 as Future SC take on Cayman Athletic SC at 4:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

In the Boy’s Under 17 league, Academy SC will play Bodden Town FC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field, Cayman Athletic SC face Sunset FC on Tuesday, April 24 at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field and Bodden Town FC take on Future SC at 4:30 p.m. at the Haig Bodden Field in Bodden Town. On Thursday, April 26, Cayman Athletic SC face Future SC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field.

In the Girl’s Under 11 league, Academy SC play George Town SC on Wednesday, April 25 at 4:00 p.m. at the Academy Field.

In the Girl’s Under 18 league, Academy SC take on Sunset FC on Thursday, April 26 at 4:30 at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

Photo: Elite FCs Stoyanna Stewart (light blue with headband) scored two goals as her club defeated Academy SC 2-0 in the Girl’s Under 13 game this past Saturday.