Cayman Islands Fire Service recruitment process begins

Prospective firefighters put their knowledge to the test last week (Tuesday, 22 November 2016), hoping to score high enough to snag one of 15 openings at the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS).

A total of 79 Caymanian applicants took the 20 question test as part of the Fire Service entry exam.

Potential recruits, who met the minimum advertised criteria, were tested on their knowledge of basic grammar, reading comprehension and mathematical reasoning.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said, “The turnout was outstanding, and I am delighted to see so many applicants show interest in a future career with the Fire Service. We are determined to find passionate and hardworking individuals who are willing to do whatever it takes to serve and protect this community.”

Applicants who score 80 percent or higher on the written exam will take the physical ability test for candidates later this month.

Chief Hails said this test will not only examine the selected recruits’ physical fitness, but will also test their swimming skills, their ability to be confined in small spaces and fear of heights.

Human Resource Manager Clara Smith helped conduct the testing, along with Human Resource Officer Kandie Hurlston, at the George Town Public Library.

“Personally, I am really heartened in that, whilst we have had a few no shows excluded from the process, the majority of candidates arrived to the testing facility early, eager and excited for the opportunity,” Mrs. Smith said.

Applicants in Cayman Brac will take their entry exam in December 2016.