From RCIPS:

Police, fire and ambulance are on the scene of a fatal accident that has occurred this morning at the roundabout on Esterly Tibbetts in the vicinity of the Yacht Club. Police are asking that motorists avoid the area if at all possible.

UPDATE

Traffic Update: Fatal Collision This Morning, 12 April, on ETH

Southbound traffic on ETH in the vicinity of the Kimpton has been blocked due to this morning’s fatal collision. Police are currently diverting southbound traffic into the northbound lane to enable motorists to travel through to George Town. Police ask for the public’s patience as they manage traffic at the scene.

Motorists who can avoid the area should do so.

At this time police can confirm that the victim in the collision was a male pedestrian.