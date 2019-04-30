Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation announce Show Season Champions

Group shot of many of the Show Season Awardees

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation (CIEF) held its sixth annual awards celebration on Sunday, April 28th.

Over the horse show season in the Cayman Islands, which runs from September to March, the CIEF holds three National Dressage Shows and three National Jumping Series Shows that lead up to the Annual Awards Dinner. Based upon the results that equestrians achieve in these shows in their respective categories, a Champion and Reserve Champion is named.

CIEF President, Eve van den Bol, congratulated all of the award winners and noted that “we also owe a big thank you to all of our parent volunteers, without whom we could not hold our many events.”

The CIEF is pleased to announce the riders who were named National Champions and Reserve Champions in the following categories for Dressage and Show Jumping:

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation (CIEF), a registered non-profit all-volunteer organization that is the national governing body for equestrian sport in the Cayman Islands. The CIEF hosts seven competition events throughout the year, arranges for an equine veterinarian to come to the island regularly, organizes visiting clinicians and show judges, supports equestrian athletes who are representing the Cayman Islands overseas, and works to improve the welfare of horses on the island.

The CIEF is a member of the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI), the global governing body for equestrian sport, and the CIEF President serves on the FEI’s Solidarity Committee.

For more information about the CIEF, please visit its website at www.ciefcay.com.