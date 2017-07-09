Cayman Islands Elections Office posts candidates’ expense returns

The Elections Office has released the summary of Elections Expense returns as reported, by political parties’ and individual candidates for the May General Elections.

The returns are posted on the Elections Office website at https://portal.elections.ky/files/downloads/2017/Candidate-Election-Expense-Return-Report-Summary—May-2017-General-Election.pdf.

Additionally, persons can go to the Elections Office located in Smith Road Plaza on Smith Road and examine in detail, hard copies of the expense returns as submitted, Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wesley Howell adds. The inspection times in this regard are from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

(A copy of the Excel spreadsheet with the published returns is attached below)