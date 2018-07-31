Cayman Islands DOT welcomes US Marketing Agencies

Following a competitive procurement process, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) welcomes a new U.S. agency of record for Creative and Advertising, The Richards Group. The agency will join Coyne PR, the incumbent agency, which successfully won the bid to remain the U.S. Public Relations agency of record.

The Richards Group, based out of Dallas, Texas, is an award-winning branding and creative agency that has worked with companies such as Fiat USA, The Home Depot and the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. Also an award-winning agency in their field, Coyne PR has worked with the CIDOT on several successful campaigns such as Chef’d and Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, generating international awareness and further positioning the Cayman Islands as a premier luxury destination.

As the destination’s main source market for visitation, these strategic partners were chosen to help continued growth in arrivals and awareness in the U.S. leisure and business travel markets, as this remains a key priority for the department.

“The Cayman Islands is tasked by the government to stand out in the minds of potential travelers as the best choice for a Caribbean vacation and, through the destination marketing plan, convert this awareness to confirmed bookings,” shared Mrs. Rosa Harris, director of tourism. “By working with innovative agencies such as Coyne PR and The Richards Group, we aim to be bold in our communications and advertising as the Department of Tourism moves the Cayman Islands tourism business toward new initiatives that will achieve positive results.”

“We learned a lot during the past few months. Along with the bluest waters and the most luxurious white sand beaches – a must for any bucket list – the Cayman Islands has the most diverse, friendly and positive people on earth,” said Rob VanGorden, principal at The Richards Group. “We’re proud to be a small part of Caymankind, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

“As our home away from home for the last three years, we are honored to continue representing the Cayman Islands as the U.S. Public Relations agency of record,” said Jennifer Kamienski, executive vice president, Coyne Public Relations. “Our passion for the destination naturally fuels our creative thinking for compelling, lifestyle-driven programming that brings the Cayman Islands into the next chapter of its rich tourism history. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth and success of the Cayman Islands for many years to come.”