Cayman Islands Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme completed

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) recently completed a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme (DVITP). The workshop was for frontline professionals such as police officers, social workers, probation officers, counsellors and those wishing to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others.

Held on 4-6 April 2017 at the George Town Library, it was aimed at enhancing local professionals’ capacity in dealing with domestic violence issues.

The DVITP training was introduced in 17 Caribbean countries in 2000 and since then frontline professionals in the Cayman Islands have been receiving training in this area.

The three-day training programme was attended by 22 participants from the following agencies: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), Purple Dragon School of Martial Arts, First Caribbean International Bank (CIBC), Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC), The Family Resource Centre (FRC) as well as community volunteers.

The DVITP is aimed at enhancing participants’ understanding of the dynamics of domestic violence, while increasing their sensitivity to victims of domestic violence. The programme offers representatives an opportunity to develop stronger professional relationships with partner agencies and to learn how to use local resources efficiently.

Participants explored the many dynamics of DV as well as the question “Why doesn’t she just leave?” This training aims allows frontline professionals to understand the pressures that a domestic violence victim undergoes and why the answer to that question is not that simple.

External facilitators presented a summary on how their agencies support and work with victims and perpetrators, clarified the Domestic Violence Law and the legal process, as well as outlining what services are in place.

The following stakeholders contributed: Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS), Department of Community Rehabilitation (DCR), Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC), Immigration Department, the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU), Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Family Support Unit, (RCIPS FSU) and The Family Resource Centre (FRC). Superintendent of Police, Robert Graham, expressed his appreciation to course trainers and participants before presenting the certificates.

The overall feedback from participants was excellent as most commented that they were not aware of how many interfacing agencies were involved in working with victims and perpetrators.

Many participants shared that they were going away with a better understanding of why victims stay in DV situations and how as agencies they need to be present for them every time until they are able to get out of the situation. (Statistics have shown that a victim will take up to 35 beatings before reporting and pack up at least 8 times before actually leaving.) Another element of the training highlighted by participants was learning the Cycle of Abuse and understanding where in that cycle the victim is when working with them in order to better serve them.

The DVITP trainers were Miles Ruby and Erin Hislop from the Family Resource Centre and Cindy Blekatis from Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

The FRC coordinates at least three training sessions a year. The next two trainings are set for 29-31 August and 28-30 November 2017. For further information about the Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme, contact frc@gov.ky or call 949-0006.

END

IMAGE: The Law Office of Matthew Randle, PLLC730 × 487Search by image