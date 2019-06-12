Cayman Islands Director of Tourism receives the Caribbean Tourism Organization Jerry Award



Chairman of the CTO Foundation Inc, Ms Jacqueline Johnson; Director of Tourism, Mrs Rosa Harris.



Mrs Rosa Harris, the Cayman Islands Director of Tourism, received the coveted Jerry Award from the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) at a gala ceremony in New York City on Thursday 6 June. She was bestowed the award for her passion for promoting tourism in the region.

“Tourism and Hospitality is my passion and I have spent almost 20 years in the industry, starting as a summer intern and working my way up. It is a privilege to serve my country the Cayman Islands as the director of tourism. I work every day with the people of the Cayman Islands as my top priority. I consider myself to be a global citizen. I am deeply humbled to be one of the recipients of the 2019 CTO Jerry Award, ” Mrs Harris said while accepting the award. This favourite quote of mine embodies how I approach my work and drives my energy for our Cayman Islands Tourism Industry – ‘Purpose is the reason we journey, passion is the fire that lights the way’.

Mrs Rosa Harris

Conceived in 1997 in memory of the late Jerry Magit who represented the Allied Members on the CTO Board of Directors, the Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a passion for the development of the region and has dedicated time, energy, financial, personal and professional resources to its development.