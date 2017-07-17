Cayman Islands Deputy Premier’s statement re accident at ORIA

Statement Regarding Pedestrian Injured at Owen Roberts International Airport Mon 17 2017

By Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, JP Deputy Premier of the Cayman Islands Minister of District Administration, Tourism & Transport

I am very sorry to hear of the vehicular accident earlier today in which a pedestrian

was knocked down at the Owen Roberts International Airport. At this time my

prayers are with the injured young lady and her family, and I wish her a full and

speedy recovery.

With details still unfolding the matter is currently under investigation by the Royal

Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS).

The relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Tourism, Cayman Islands Airports Authority and Public Transportation Unit are assisting the RCIPS wherever possible and we will also be looking at strengthening existing safety protocols at the airport and its environs, in an effort to prevent such incidents happening in the future.