Cayman Islands Department of Tourism hosts a Cookout-Inspired Media Luncheon with special guest

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) hosted an exclusive media event for top-tier national travel, food & wine and consumer lifestyle media in New York on Tuesday, October 18. Providing the esteemed media guests with a Taste of the Cayman Islands and teasing the Cayman Cookout 2017 lineup with the help of special guest Chef Eric Ripert, the private event was hosted by Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism, along with key members of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

The media luncheon was held at Chef Ripert’s award-winning New York City restaurant, Le Bernardin, and featured a Cayman-inspired menu created by the renowned chef. Editors representing leading media outlets such as USA Today, Travel + Leisure, Wine Spectator, ForbesLife, Worth, Rachael Ray Every Day, Tasting Table, and Martha Stewart Living/Martha Stewart Weddings were also extended a warm Caymankind welcome with a signature “Cayman Lemonade” cocktail.

“With our signature gastronomic events quickly approaching, along with the debut of exciting new hotel and product offerings, there’s never been a better time for North American travelers to visit the Cayman Islands,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “The intimate luncheon, combined with the Caymankind generosity of Chef Ripert and the entire Le Bernardin team, provided the perfect setting to engage key journalists on what makes the Cayman Islands a must-visit destination on any culinary traveller’s agenda for 2017.”

Mrs. Rosa Harris welcomed the elite group of media in her keynote speech, which was focused on affirming the Cayman Islands’ positioning as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean” and raising awareness of the upcoming Cayman Cookout 2017. Mrs. Harris shared a highlight reel from last year’s Cookout, demonstrating the diverse appeal of the Cayman Islands’ thriving food and wine scene, which was followed by a special media address by Chef Ripert.

“For a trip to a city like London or Paris, I plan out every last bite and restaurant and cocktail. But when I’m beach-bound, it’s a different story,” said media attendee, Jane Frye, Managing Editor, Tasting Table. “Listening to Chef Eric Ripert describe the incredible culinary scene in the Cayman Islands, however, is enough to make me change my mind in a heartbeat. The only challenge left will be how to fit it all in, and still fit in a swimsuit.”

Epicurean-driven conversations around the table introduced the media to all that the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean” has to offer today’s modern foodie traveller, helping to keep the destination top of mind for media coverage and enthuse future travel to the destination throughout the year.

As a special thank you, media attendees received a Cayman Cookout tote bag filled with culinary-themed items found “only in Cayman,” including Cayman Sea Salts; Cayman Islands branded apron and whisk; cocktail recipe card; and a card highlighting the Cayman Islands’ annual events.