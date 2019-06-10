Cayman Islands Delegation in Hong Kong for talks

From The Cayman Islands Governor’s Office

A joint team from the Governor’s Office and the new Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Maritime and Aviation Affairs (MITIAMA) is in Hong Kong this week for talks with the authorities there.

The small team, led by Eric Bush, Chief Officer at MITIAMA and Matthew Forbes, Head Of the Governor’s Office, is meeting officials in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to agree plans for the opening of Cayman’s new trade office in the city.

In addition Bush and Forbes held talks with The British Consul General, Andy Heyn and his team who are supporting the new initiative and also met the Heads of Invest Hong Kong, the British Chamber of Commerce and representatives of Cayman Islands companies with offices in Hong Kong. The mission also sought to identify premises for the new office.

It is hoped that the new office will open in early October and will support Cayman companies not just in Hong Kong but also mainland China. Recruitment for the new head of the office is currently underway.

Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes who was previously Deputy Consul General in Shanghai said “China is an important market place for Cayman companies and Hong Kong can act as a spring board for firms looking to do business there. It is important to establish relationships with the Hong Kong authorities and other partners who will be vital to the success of the office”.

Chief Officer Eric Bush commented, “we have had a great welcome in Hong Kong and laid the foundations for a successful opening of Cayman’s new office in Asia. We are grateful for the support of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the British Consulate General in this venture. Having a physical presence in this fast paced and complex part of the world will help Cayman companies achieve their full potential and develop new opportunities in particular for our world class financial services sector.”