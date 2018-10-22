Cayman Islands: CUC PFL players set for mid-term break

CUC PFL/GPFL Weekly Review

With a deserved weekend break looming due to the mid-term holidays, schools took to the fields at venues across Grand Cayman this past Saturday, October 20 to participate in the fourth round of games in the 2018 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) regular seasons.

Because of the mid-term break, a few games were postponed due to a lack of players available but these games will be re-scheduled and played before the end of the regular season.

In the games that were played, there was no shortage of drama and goals.

In Group A, Cayman Prep 9B squeezed by George Town Primary 2-1 in the Under 9 division while St. Ignatius Catholic enjoyed a 5-1 victory over Truth For Youth (respect rule enforced). In a game played on October 10, Sir John A. Cumber Primary outlasted Cayman Academy 1-0 in the Under 11 division.

In Group B, Cayman Prep’s second Under 9 team (Cayman Prep 9B) was involved in yet another close game as they rallied to defeat Red Bay Primary 2-1, while in the Under 11 division, Cayman Prep continued their league dominance by beating Red Bay Primary 4-0 (respect rule enforced).

Also in Group B, South Sound Schools enjoyed a fourth straight victory in the Under 9 division after defeating Triple C 5-1. In the Under 11 division, Triple C and Prospect Primary played to a thrilling 3-3 draw. In the final game, NorthEast Schools recorded their first victory of the 2018 season by defeating Cayman Brac 3-2 at the Ronald Forbes Field in Old Man Bay.

In the featured CUC GPFL Under 11 girls match-up, Savannah Primary travelled to Dart Field to take on Cayman International School (CIS). Both schools struggled to gain control of the game but Savannah Primary’s speed up front was causing a number of problems for the CIS rear guard. In only the second minute, Savannah Primary’s Rheann Best broke free to score the first of her three goals on the day. Miss Best found the back of the net again in the 12th and 24th minutes to seal the 3-0 victory for her school in what was a very clean and competitive game.

In other CUC GPFL Under 11 games played, it was Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 3 and George Town Primary 1 vs. South Sound Schools 1.

There are no CUC PFL and GPFL regular season games scheduled for this Saturday, October 27 due to the mid-term break. The regular season will resume on Saturday, November 3 with games at the Annex Field, Dart Field, Ronald Forbes Field, West Bay Town Hall Field, St. Ignatius Catholic School and Bodden Town Primary.

Action from the Cayman Prep 9B (blue) versus Red Bay Primary Under 9 game.