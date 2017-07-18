Cayman Islands Council for Older Persons seek members

The Council for Older Persons established by the Older Persons’ Law, 2017 which commenced earlier this week is looking for additional members by the end of July.

It is seeking to co-opt six appointees, one per district, to meet once a month along with up to seven government-appointed members.

“The Law 2017 aims to ensure that older persons are able to freely access and participate in all aspects of society,” said Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin.”

“I urge older people who are interested in further serving the community to take this opportunity to have your say in how government serves its senior citizens.”

“The Older Persons’ Council will advise government on a range of issues related to the welfare of older persons,” said Chairperson of the Older Persons’ Steering Committee and Legal Sub-Committee, Deborah Webb-Sibblies.

“It will champion and monitor the promotion and development of programmes, projects and legislative measures. Furthermore the Council will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the action plans for the Cayman Islands Older Persons’ Policy.”

The membership off the “Council” will call for an older person representative from each district across the Cayman Islands, one doctor specialising in Geriatrics or familiar with medical issues relevant to older persons and a local attorney-at-law who is familiar in advocating on behalf of older persons in the Cayman Islands.

Anyone interested in being appointed to the Council needs to be a strong advocate for older persons issues locally and must be 65-years-old or older.

Resumes highlighting relevant experience must be sent by no later than Monday, 31 July, 2017 to: Mrs. Deborah Webb-Sibblies, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman, K1-9000.

END



IMAGE: vejezyvida.com