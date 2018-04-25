Cayman Islands Compass Point Dive Resort wins 2018 Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (April 23, 2018) – The Compass Point Dive Resort on Grand Cayman’s East End has won a 2018 Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Small Hotels in the Caribbean, making it #1 in the Cayman Islands and # 8 in the region. Tripadvisor, a popular travel planning and booking website, celebrates quality, service and value, and Compass Point has won this award several multiple times.

Winners are determined based on reviews and opinions gathered in a single year from TripAdvisor® travelers worldwide. The win places the Compass Point Dive Resort in the top 1% of small hotels in the world and earns the #8 ranking in the Caribbean.

“I am very proud of our team because they work hard every day to offer our guests the best,” said resort co-owner Steve Broadbelt, “being recognized with this win is a huge achievement for all of us. It means we are doing our jobs well.”

In partnership with on-site diver operator Ocean Frontiers, the Compass Point Dive Resort provides an exceptional dive vacation for travelers who want to experience the quieter side of Grand Cayman and who want the freedom to explore the 55 pristine dive sites of the East End. Environmentally conscious travelers appreciate that the dive resort and Ocean Frontiers take steps to reduce their impact on the environment, conserve water and reduce energy consumption. For commitment to conservation and preservation of the natural environment, Compass Point has also been awarded the Green Globe Certification, and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s CEPTS Environmental Stewardship Award.

“Beyond the amazing work of our team, we’ve also made improvements to the beach and shoreline of the resort to boost our guest’s experience in the Caribbean sun,” said Broadbelt. “For our divers, the brand new ‘limo-style’ custom dive boats are the equivalent of flying first class.”

Compass Point accommodations are spacious, well designed, inviting and comfortable. Each unit has a private balcony or patio. Ocean Frontiers offers “roll out of bed and onto the waiting dive boat” valet diving and top-notch dive boats. The operator has added to its fleet two new dive boats custom designed with special attention to comfort for dive guests. The boat dock is steps from the rooms and guests can be on board in no time.

Past guests contributed to Compass Point’s win by posting reviews like these on Tripadvisor®.

“Beautiful dive resort, fabulous people. Quiet side of the island with amazingly beautiful dive sites. Wonderful, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable dive masters and instructors. Keen to share the wonders of Cayman East End diving. Fantastic dive resort.” Theresetuppeny, Seattle, Washington

“Love the new beach area! We’ve been coming to Compass Point since they opened and return year after year. Like they say, roll out of bed and on to the dive boats. This year Compass Point has three new dive boats. The new one we were on was smooth on the water and included all the current ideas for modern dive boats.” Surfsea7, Asheboro, NC

“Perfect get-away from it all. We enjoyed our stay from the moment we arrived. Very relaxed, pristine and the complex feels like a fresh summer breeze. Diving gear is in excellent condition and staff accurate and friendly. Perfect combination of action and complete unwinding. Love the chill attitude of East End site of the island!” Eefensaskia, Lake Bluff, IL

The Compass Point Dive Resort and Ocean Frontiers have been offering exceptional dive experiences on Grand Cayman’s East End for more than 20 years.

About Ocean Frontiers Ltd.

Ocean Frontiers Dive Operation is located on the remote East End of Grand Cayman. Founded in 1996 with one dive boat and a dream to introduce divers to the wonders of East End diving, the company has grown into one of Cayman’s premier dive operations with a reputation for legendary customer service and having the island’s friendliest staff. Ocean Frontiers is also recognized as one of the most conservation-minded dive operators in the Cayman Islands with a long history of promoting ocean protection through its company programs, and an unwavering support for outside environmental projects. The winner of Project AWARE’s Environmental Achievement Award in 2004 and 2010. The company also received the PADI Green Star Dive Center accreditation in 2012 for demonstrating a dedication to conservation, the first dive operator in the Cayman Islands to receive this distinction.

