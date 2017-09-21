Cayman Islands Community Affairs Chief Officer retires

After 32 years as a civil servant the Ministry of Community Affairs Chief Officer, Ms Dorine McGee (nee Whittaker), will retire at the end of September 2017.

A former educator Ms. McGee joined the ministerial level of government as an assistant secretary in 1996. She went on to serve as senior assistant secretary and deputy chief officer before her appointment in July 2009 as chief officer, the most senior civil servant in a ministry.

Over the course of two decades in public administration she played a leading role in many key projects. Asked to name that of which she is most proud she says that in her first role as assistant secretary of sports and culture she organised the official recognition of the Cayman Islands’ second National Hero Sybil McLaughlin.

Ms McGee also cites her contributions towards work on a permanent home and legislation for the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, as well as the development of criteria for grants to sports organisations.

As deputy chief officer and senior assistant secretary she pushed for reforms to ministry services, and served as a mentor to a number of Caymanians. This continued after her promotion to the rank of chief officer.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to be a civil servant for over three decades, and I intend to find ways that I can continue to serve people during retirement,” Chief Officer McGee remarks.

She adds: “I have been fortunate to have both the support of a wonderful work family, and a family at home that took care of me and my son so that I could dedicate my time to serving the public. It is important to me to now spend time with them.”

Prior to joining the ministry, Ms McGee served as head of business studies and head of house over 11 years as a government high school teacher. During that same period she also lectured part-time at what is now the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Commenting that this time remains dear to her heart, she adds that she intends to return to the field of education at a later date, with a focus on at-risk youth. Currently a part-time lecturer at the International College of the Cayman Islands, she says this institution is where she will to continue to work or volunteer.

Thanking Ms. McGee for her many contributions, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson remarks: “The Ministry of Community Affairs is an entity that deals with many challenges that have a considerable impact on our society and well-being. We all appreciate the loyal and faithful service Chief Officer McGee has provided. On behalf of all of us in the Government we wish her a wonderful retirement and God’s richest blessings”

Arrangements to find an interim and eventually a permanent replacement for the Chief Officer will be finalised over the next few days by the Deputy Governor’s Office. Mrs. McGee will officially leave the service on the 30 September 2017.